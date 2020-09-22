Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- HIV Self-test Kits Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global HIV self-test kits market was valued at US$ 60.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~17% from 2019 to 2027. HIV self-testing is a screening test, which detects the presence of HIV-1/2 antibodies. HIV self-testing is a test in which a person collects his/her own specimen and performs an HIV test in a private setting.



HIV self-test kits are a modified version of HIV rapid diagnostic test (RDT) with comparable sensitivity and specificity. Growing uptake of HIV self-testing policies and implementation is driving HIV self-test kits market globally. Increase in prevalence of HIV infection and strong HIV self-testing product pipeline are major factors anticipated to drive the global HIV self-test kits market during the forecast period.



North America held major share of the global HIV self-test kits market in 2018, owing to the presence of large population suffering from HIV infection, scale-up of new HIV self-testing distribution channels such as workplace programs, and medical insurance schemes in the U.S. The HIV self-test kits market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2027, due to increased donor investment and price reductions in the public sector in low and middle income countries. This, in turn, is likely to drive the demand for HIV self-test kits in emerging markets such as India and China.



Rise in Prevalence of HIV infection Worldwide to Drive HIV Self-test Kits Market



Rise in prevalence of HIV infection globally is projected to drive the HIV self-test kits market during the forecast period. Approximately 37.9 million people were living with HIV in 2018 with 1.7 million people becoming newly infected in 2018 globally. Hence, rise in prevalence and increase in burden of HIV has increased the patient pool undergoing HIV self-testing globally, resulting in high demand for HIV self-test kits, which, in turn, is likely to accelerate the growth of the global HIV self-test kits market in the next few years.



Lateral Flow Immunoassay to Dominate HIV Self-test Kits Market



In terms of technology, the global HIV self-test kits market can be classified into immunofiltration, lateral flow immunoassay, and fluorescent chromatography. The lateral flow immunoassay segment dominated the global HIV self-test kits market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period, as lateral flow immunoassay is a gold standard for HIV self-testing and most common technology used in HIV self-test kits.



Blood to be Key Specimen Type in HIV Self-test Kits Market



In terms of specimen type, the global HIV self-test kits market has been segmented into blood, oral fluid, and urine. The blood segment accounted for majority of the HIV self-test kits market share in 2018. Various blood-based HIV self-testing products are under development, which would be featured with painless or integrated lancets, simplified sampling systems, and integrated buffer delivery systems. Furthermore, these products are likely to have shorter minimum and maximum reading time, which is expected to propel the blood segment during the forecast period. Growth of the urine and oral fluid segments can be attributed to simplicity of procedures for collecting samples than taking blood. Studies have also reported that HIV self?testing with oral fluid self?test kits is accurate, with sensitivity of at least 91.7% and specificity of at least 97.9%.



Increase in Second Generation Tests



In terms of test generation, the global HIV self-test kits market has been categorized into second generation and third generation. The second generation segment held major share of the global HIV self-test kits market in 2018. According to UNITAID, WHO, and PSI, majority of the HIV rapid diagnostic tests for self-testing in the market as well as in development are second generation tests.



North America to Lead HIV Self-test Kits Market



In terms of region, the global HIV self-test kits market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for major share of the global HIV self-test kits market during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of individuals suffering from HIV infection.



According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, approximately 1.1 million individuals are infected with HIV, out of which 15% are unaware about HIV infection, which is anticipated to boost HIV self-test kits usage to check HIV status. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for HIV self-test kits for patient care in the country. Favorable funding by the governments and charitable trusts for HIV self-testing, prevention, and treatment in the region is likely to drive the HIV self-test kits market in North America.



The HIV self-test kits market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. India and China are anticipated to be lucrative markets for HIV self-test kits during the forecast period, because of growing health care sector, rise to demand for use of in vitro diagnostic kits, and high incidence of HIV infection.



Growth Strategies of Key Players



Key players operating in the global HIV self-test kits market include OraSure Technologies, Inc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Atomo Diagnostics, BioSure UK, Biosynex Group, bioLytical Laboratories Inc., Orange Life, Bedfordbiotech, and Sedia Biosciences Corporation. These companies engage in developing partnerships with in-country distributors and organizations that have experience in local regulatory and approval processes in order to expand product offerings and customer base. For instance, in September 2018, Mylan N.V. and Atomo Diagnostics underwent a strategic partnership to commercialize CE-Marked in vitro HIV rapid diagnostic test for self-testing in low- and middle-income countries.