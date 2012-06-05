HIV Small Molecule Therapeutics Competitor Analysis - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The present Competitive Intelligence report about HIV Small Molecule Therapeutics used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections provides a competitor evaluation in the field of marketed products and R&D projects of HIV small molecule therapeutics as of December 2011. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



The report includes a compilation of marketed products and currently active projects in research and development of HIV Small Molecule Therapeutics. In addition, the report lists company-specific product portfolios and R&D pipelines of HIV Small Molecule Therapeutics. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



About Competitor Analysis Series

The Competitor Analysis Series delivers NO-FRILLS, but concise information about the pipeline of R&D projects for targets, diseases, technologies and companies at low prices. The information is provided in a tabular format and fully referenced.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79161/hiv-small-molecule-therapeutics-competitor-analysis.html