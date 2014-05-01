Fast Market Research recommends "HIV Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Limited Pipeline Efficacy Improvement, Patent Expirations and Stringent Healthcare Spending to Suppress Market Growth" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- HIV Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Limited Pipeline Efficacy Improvement, Patent Expirations and Stringent Healthcare Spending to Suppress Market Growth
Summary
The leading business intelligence provider GBI Research has released its latest research report, entitled,'HIV Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Limited Pipeline Efficacy Improvement, Patent Expirations and Stringent Healthcare Spending to Suppress Market Growth'. The report provides insights into the HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) therapeutics market including market forecasts up to 2019. It provides an in-depth analysis of the major marketed products, as well as insights into the HIV therapeutics R&D pipeline. The report provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global HIV therapeutics market. The report analyzes the market for HIV therapeutics in eight major markets of the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain), Japan and Canada. The report discusses the global pipeline for all the HIV molecules across various stages of development. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. GBI Research found that the HIV therapeutics market in the top seven markets was valued at $14.3 billion in 2012 and is projected to witness growth of 1.9% during the 2012-2019 forecast period to reach $16.3 billion.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, drug types available and pipeline and market forecasts across indications for HIV.The report covers and includes -
- A brief introduction to HIV, including the symptoms, pathogenesis, risk factors and diagnosis
- In-depth analysis of major glucose-lowering drugs for HIV, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, strengths/weaknesses and overall commercial prospects. Includes a heat map comparing major drugs in terms of safety, efficacy and dosing parameters.
- Comprehensive review of the pipeline for HIV therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets.
- Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action
- Multi-scenario forecast data for the market up to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and changes in disease epidemiology across key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Canada
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