Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "HIV/AIDS Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Despite Major Patent Expiries, Increased Uptake of Once-a-Day Fixed-dose Combination Drugs to Drive Growth". The report provides insights into the Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) HIV/AIDS therapeutics market including market forecasts up to 2018. It provides an in-depth analysis of the major marketed products, as well as insights into the HIV/AIDS therapeutics R&D pipeline. The report provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global HIV/AIDS therapeutics market. The report analyzes the market for HIV/AIDS therapeutics in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. The report provides branded and generics segmentation in the therapeutic landscape segment. In addition, it analyzes the HIV/AIDS therapeutics market in India, China and Australia. The report discusses the global pipeline for all the HIV/AIDS molecules across various stages of development. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research found that the HIV/AIDS therapeutics market in the top seven markets was valued at $13.5 billion in 2011, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the 2004-2011 historic period. The market is projected to witness growth of 7% during the 2011-2018 forecast period to reach $21.8 billion. The growth is primarily driven by the increase in the use of single dose multi-class combination drugs such as Atripla, Complera. With the recent launch of Stribild (previously known as Quad), the multi-class combination drugs would drive the market.
- Annualized market data for the HIV/AIDS therapeutics market from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward to 2018.
- Analysis of the HIV/AIDS therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world, which includes the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
- Analysis of the HIV/AIDS therapeutics market in India, China and Australia.
- Market characterization of the HIV/AIDS therapeutics market including market size, annual cost of treatment, and treatment usage patterns.
- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.
- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development.
- Competitive benchmarking of leading companies. Key companies studied in this report are Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Roche.
- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place between 2008 and up to June 2012 in the global HIV/AIDS therapeutics market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), BMS, Abbott Laboratories, Merck, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Roche
