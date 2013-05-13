HK Calibrations - Pressure Gauge and Flowmeter Calibration

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- I have mentioned in all my previous articles the importance of calibration. Calibration is all about validating an instrument to avoid fallacy. Instruments can be any, this time it is pressure gauge calibration and flowmeter calibration. Instruments used to measure pressure are called pressure gauges. There are various types of pressure gauges. They are used to sensing devices that are used for monitoring the pressure exerted by a specific operation. They are used in factories, power plants and mills. They are always present in fluid systems. Generally the use is in the industrial application where huge operations are carried. Hence it is essential to have pressure gauges calibrated. One small mistake will lead to a big disaster and loss of many precious lives. So taking chances is a big risk. Industry men are always advised to use pressure gauges calibrated. Our certified calibration laboratory has the required instruments and tools to ensure that we can support your Pressure Gauge Calibration requirements.



A flowmeter is an instrument used to measure linear, nonlinear or mass or volumetric flow rate of a liquid or a gas. Again this application is required in industries and manufacturing companies. Flowmeter calibration is essential to avoid the dangers of accidents. Flowmeter calibration guarantees that the measurement shown is precise and accurate. The readings are reliable and dependable. Faulty reading can also lead to heavy financial losses of the company. Some mistakes are irreparable and not reversible; hence every precaution should be taken to for Flowmeter calibration. Calibrations can be performed both on-site and in-house within 48 hours of your request. Their flow meter calibration extends to Air Flow Meters, Liquid Flow Meters, Rotameters, Laboratory Fume Cupboards, Mass Flow Meter, Volumetric Flow Meter, Level Transmitters, Liquid Flow Meter, LPG & Natural gas, Jet A1 fuel meters, Discharge to sewer, Bio-medical & petrochemical etc.



Apply for Pressure Gauge Calibration and flowmeter calibration today!!



