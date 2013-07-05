HK Liquidations LLC Holding "Green Electronics Donation Week"

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The donation week will be approached as such, large churches and synagogues will be contacted and HK Liquidations will help them sponsor a “Green Electronics donation Week”.



Congregants of these churches and synagogues will then bring their “end of life” information management electronics such as servers, computers, laptops, tablets, keyboards, mice, hard drives, docking stations, routers, phones (landline and wireless), headsets, printers, plotters, e-book readers, electronic spare parts, motherboards, memory cards, wire, lithium batteries, household batteries and power supplies.



This will benefit the community, individual donor and churches/ synagogues in a variety of ways.



The individual donor clean up household and garage as well as home office electronic “clutter” and donors will receive a blank donation form so they can claim the donation on their taxes.



For the churches/synagogues it will help provide visibility to the community and build fellowship within the congregation. Additionally congregations can open donations to the community at large.



The surrounding community will reap environmental benefits in that “green” recycling will keep the environment clean and keep these electronics out of landfills.



As a pillar of the community, HK Liquidations LLC will donate one working computer to a chosen charity of each participating organization.



About HK Liquidations

HK Liquidations LLC is a full service electronic recycling and liquidations company specializing in facility downsizing, liquidation, and shutdown management services. By managing the client’s special needs, the client is able to focus on their business. HK Liquidations is your one-stop shop for downsizes and liquidations. They can help you reclaim the value of your assets at a time when each dollar counts. For more detail please visit, http://www.hkliquidations.com/.