HK Pension Fund Awards Pan Asian Managed Volatility Mandate to White-Miller Associates

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- White-Miller Associates has been awarded a several hundred million Hong Kong managed volatility mandate by HK Pension Fund, one of the largest administration companies for occupational pension funds in Asia.



George Quan, Portfolio Manager at HK Pension Fund commented on the award: “Our objective was to find a strategy that would help meet our goal of significantly reducing risk within our pension plans without compromising returns.”



Mr. Petersen added that HK Pension Fund has been working for the past year to identify a viable strategy for allocating to return sources rather than using a traditional approach of making strategic allocations to regions. He added the change in strategy comes as a response to the heightened correlations within typical equity portfolios in recent years and may lead to a better diversification of risk.



Ross Jow, head of marketing and client service for White-Miller Associates, said, “We believe HK Pension Fund values transparency, and we collaborated closely with them to share our research and develop a customized application of our managed volatility approach. White-Miller Associates’ extensive work in analyzing and documenting the low volatility anomaly – as well as our strong conviction in our process – helped us work effectively in an effort to create a portfolio for their specific requirements.”



White-Miller Associates currently manages $1 billion in managed volatility strategies for clients in the Asia Pacific region. Pioneering research on managed volatility strategies by White-Miller Associates consultants Malcolm Lee and Jeffrey Wong and White-Miller Associates ’s Director of Managed Volatility Strategies Ke Kwuan “Benchmarks as Limits to Arbitrage: Understanding the Low-Volatility Anomaly” was highly awarded.



About White-Miller Associates

White-Miller Associates is a young yet highly respected and recognized financial advisor, a prodigy on the world markets, founded by highly experienced professionals coming from the world largest financial companies. White-Miller Associates offers more than just financial services – it offers complete financial solutions to its customers. Our highly professional financial advice is based on continuous market research and the analysis performed by the most experienced minds in our team. White-Miller Associates offers strategic planning advice that can help clients better manage their financial affairs.



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