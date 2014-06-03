HK Scarf Presents Its Wide Range of Scarfs from China

Wan Chai, HongKong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Accessories are one of the most favorite elements which both men and women love to wear. There are many stylish individuals who love to wear scarves as their favorite accessories while moving or travelling outdoors. Besides being stylish to look at these come in very handy to act as a protective gear from dust, heat and cold for many. They are in demand, irrespective of the place people belong to. It is one of the favorite accessories for women and they love to have their own collection. There are various suppliers and manufacturers from across the world. However, most brands offer these scarves at expensive prices. This is the reason why retailers try to get the best products at the most competitive prices. It gives them the option of selling products at good prices which benefits both them as well as the customer.



In order to serve the needs of wholesale buyers and offer a vast collection of scarfs HK Scarf has come up with its own one stop wholesale shopping mall. They have one of the largest collection of scarfs made of various kinds of materials. The products could be checked out on their website. It includes scarves made out of nylon, pure silk, wool, cotton, and other kinds of fabrics. The company works directly in collaboration with the manufacturers within China and offers almost every kind of scarf available. The company has a huge stock and it has it readily available for delivery within 24 hours of receiving the orders. They have been in the industry for quite some time now and are aware of the global needs. This is the reason why they ensure that their collection has all kinds as well as trending scarves.



So for retailers or local wholesale buyers the company offers a single platform with its range to offer cheap scarf wholesale orders. Presently they cater to a worldwide audience and has already exported more than a million dozen scarves to about 50 different destinations in the world each year. In order to check what the company has on offer and browse through their catalog the customers are invited to check their online store which offers scarves listed in different categories. For instance a person searching for Viscose Scarf Wholesale or the latest Pendant Scarf Wholesale purchases the site has its dedicated section. With easy interface backed by a vast collection, the site largely serves as a virtual store for the company. In case customers have further queries they can send their emails or call on their helpline numbers.



About HK Scarf

HK Scarf is an online wholesale shopping fashion retailer which offers a vast collection of scarves made from various kinds of materials. The store offers products made out of nylon, wool, silk, cotton, and other kinds of fabrics.



HKSCARF.COM



For Media Contact:

Company: HKSCARF

Address: Flat/Rm 1701(203) 17/F Henan Building 90 Jaffe Road

City, State, Country: WAN CHAI, HongKong.

Phone: 86136-15898-465

Email Id: sales@hkscarf.com

Website: http://hkscarf.com/