HKEnglish Supports the Plain English Campaign in Hong Kong

Wanchai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- HKEnglish.com, a leading provider of private English tuition and corporate business English training in Hong Kong, has announced its support for the Plain English Campaign, due to its commitment to improving the quality of written business communication across the globe.



Although Western governments and corporations have adopted the Plain English Writing Style, most organisations in Hong Kong continue to use an archaic and antiquated writing style that is hard to understand. Plain English encourages the use of uncomplicated grammatical structures, everyday words and short sentences instead of their complicated counterparts.



Ian Nock, Director of Studies at HKEnglish.com, said "We are delighted to be part of this campaign. Plain English saves time and money because readers are able to understand the meaning without explanation.”



The Plain English Campaign was founded more than 30 years ago in the UK with an aim to fight against incoherent government reports and documents. In 2010, the Plain Writing Act was brought into law in the US along with the US Federal Plain Language Guidelines (2011). The US Securities and Exchange Commission has published its own guide to Plain English and the rules require some parts of prospectuses to be written in Plain English.



"Plain English is the business and governmental writing of the future. It should be implemented across the board by banks, law firms, insurance companies, financial services providers and government departments to enable clarity of meaning." Nock said.



