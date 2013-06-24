HKEnglish.com Expands to Help Hong Kong Communicate with the Whole World

Wanchai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- HKEnglish.com, Hong Kong’s leading English language & business skills training school today announced the opening of its newly expanded premises.



Ian Nock Director of Studies at HKEnglish.com said “We now have room to accommodate the growing number of new students and the increasing number of existing clients who want to extend their studies with us”.



Conveniently located in Wanchai adjacent to the Mass Transit Railway, the center offers both traditional conference room and more informal style classrooms to cater for the differing types of courses provided.



“Many of our clients are busy executives and senior professionals who appreciate a comfortable and relaxed environment for their lessons after a busy day at work” Nock said.



Earlier this year, HKEnglish.com surveyed its clients and found that the majority of respondents had most difficulty with using English at work when speaking, socializing and writing business reports. In response to this, they have developed new English courses specifically for individuals who want to improve their speaking and writing skills.



HKEnglish.com has developed the best learning methods and teaching techniques that enable students to learn English interactively. With their services, individuals are ensured that they will meet their learning objectives, establish proficiency and have the confidence needed to use English at work.



About HKEnglish.com

HKEnglish.com is a Hong Kong-based English service provider with internationally qualified and experienced native English tutors as well as business skills trainers. The company was established in 2001 with a mission to provide quality English Courses in HK, which are customized to match individual, business and corporate English training needs. Its programs focus on establishing proficiency in the English language as well as business skills among people and different organizations in Hong Kong.



For more information about the mobile optimized website, visit its official website at http://www.hkenglish.com/ or email info@hkenglish.com.



