Håkon Watch Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Designer Watch

Oslo, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Håkon Watch is an inspiring watchmaking company from Norway, and it has proudly announced the launch of its amazing new designer watch. The watch features a timeless Scandinavian design, and it is all about nostalgia and story. Moreover, Håkon Watch has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and the Scandinavian watchmaker is welcoming generous support and backing for this project.



"I am pleased to announce that we are creating a watch brand in Norway, with Norwegian name and Norwegian design." Said Bjørn Haakon Hermanrud, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The Norwegian designer has named this new watch after his late grandfather, and he is welcoming watch lovers from around the world to support him in this campaign.



Following are some of the basic specifications of this watch:

NH35 II Automatic movement

Sapphire glass with AR coating

Stainless steel 316L case

Water resistance 10 ATM

Perlon/Leather strap

Blue dial with brass indices

And much more



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/bjornhornnes/hakon-watch-timeless-scandinavian-design and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the manufacturing of this watch. The Norwegian watchmaking company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers, including the watch itself with worldwide shipping and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $20,018. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Håkon Watch

Håkon Watch is a Norway based Scandinavian designer watchmaking company, which is determined to redefine Scandinavian watchmaking industry. The emerging company is started by a dedicated Norwegian entrepreneur, and he is raising funds and support for his amazing new watch on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Bjørn Haakon Hermanrud

Company: Bjørn Hornnes

Country: Norway

Email: bjornhornnes@hotmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2R2BJda