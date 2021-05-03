New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Increasing application of HLA typing in disease diagnosis, increasing number of organ transplantation procedures performed globally, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors driving market growth



HLA Typing for Transplant Market Size – USD 701.92 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in molecular assays



The global HLA typing for transplant market size is expected to reach USD 1,206.02 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising number of transplant procedures, and growing investment in Human Leukocyte Antigen research are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing need for organ transplants due to rising incidence of organ failure due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits, and excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market.



Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing is primarily carried out to assess immune compatibility of donors and recipient for bone marrow or cord blood transplants. HLA molecules are major molecules that initiate graft rejection and have been widely studied in transplantation biology. HLA typing and matching offers numerous benefits in organ transplantation such as better graft function, longer graft survival, reduced chances of graft rejection, and increased possibility of reduced immunosuppression. Technological advancement in molecular diagnostics have enabled HLA typing to offer more accurate results based on the identification of differences in HLA genes. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.



Rising funding and private-public collaboration to boost the scope of HLA research, increasing global burden of infectious diseases, and rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Rapid shift from serological assays to gene-based HLA typing is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with NGS and PCR systems and equipment and unfavorable reimbursement policies regarding organ transplant is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.



Key companies in the market include: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., CareDx, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Luminex, Biofortuna, Takara Bio, and Omixon, among others.



Some Key Highlights From the Report:



-Molecular assays segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing advantages of PCR-based molecular assays and growing application of real-time PCR (RT-PCR) in research and diagnostic laboratories.



-Instruments segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to their enhanced functions and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, development of new technologies has led to production of advanced instruments with longer shelf life and higher accuracy and this is expected to further drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.



-Diagnostic segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of HLA typing to diagnose rare and chronic disorders and in preimplantation genetic diagnosis.

Hospitals segment revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients, rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-induced diseases, and growing number of organ transplants performed in hospitals.



-North America accounted for a revenue share of 37.1% in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing investment in HLA research, rapid advancement in transplant technologies, rising incidence of chronic illnesses, and presence of developed healthcare system in the region.



In September 2020, Omixon, which is global leader in molecular diagnostics, launched OmniType, an 11-locus multiplex HLA genotyping assay and software that can be used with the Illumina sequencing platforms.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global HLA typing for transplant market based on technology, product, application, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Molecular Assay Technologies

PCR-Based Molecular Assays

Real-time PCR

Sequence-specific Primer-PCR

Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide-PCR

Other PCR-based Molecular Assays

Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Sanger Sequencing

Next-generation Sequencing

Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Non-molecular Assay Technologies



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Instrument

Reagents

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Diagnostic Applications

Antibody Screening

Chimerism Monitoring

Others

Research Applications



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



In conclusion, the HLA Typing for Transplant Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



