HLA Typing Market in terms of revenue, reached an estimated value of $1.4 billion in 2022. It is now positioned for substantial growth, with projections indicating a potential value of $2.1 billion by the year 2028. This growth trajectory is characterized by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% anticipated from 2022 through 2028.



Browse in-depth TOC on "HLA Typing Market"

180 - Tables

37 - Figures

223 - Pages



Key Market Players:



Major players in HLA typing market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and bioMérieux S.A. (France). Other players in the market are Immucor, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic (US), GenDx (Netherlands), and Biofortuna (UK), among others.



HLA Typing Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Rising number of organ transplantation procedures

2. Rising technological advancements in HLA typing

3. Increasing funding investments for research activities

4. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases



Restraints:



1. High cost of HLA typing products

2. Limited reimbursements for target procedures



Opportunities:



1. Rising adoption of cross-matching and chimerism testing procedures

2. Growing awareness of organ donations



Challenges:



1. Limited number of organ donations and long waiting lists for transplantations

2. Shortage of skilled professionals



The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of 86.5% in 2022, by technology segment.



Based on technology, the HLA typing market is segmented into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular assay technologies. The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The large share of the segment is attributed to the benefits of molecular assay technologies over non-molecular assays, such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, multi-sample study capabilities, and real-time sample analysis.



Molecular assay techniques are used in HLA typing for applications such as donor-recipient cross-matching, cancer and autoimmune disease diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, and transfusion.



This market is segmented into PCR-based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. The growing demand for molecular assays is mainly attributed to their technological benefits over non-molecular assays, such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, and real-time sample analysis. Other factors supporting market growth include growing applications in patient profiling, rising public-private investments for product development, and increasing evidence for the clinical efficacy of molecular assay techniques, coupled with rising technological advancements in molecular diagnostics (such as PCR and NGS).



The diagnostic applications segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the diagnostic applications market is segmented into Donor Recipient Cross Match, Cancer Diagnosis & Prevention, Infectious & Non-infectious disease testing, Transfusion Therapy and Others. The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The diagnostic applications segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising technological advancements in molecular assay techniques; increasing adoption of molecular assays for pathogen testing in infectious and non-infectious disease testing; and the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.



North America to dominate the global HLA Typing Market



Based on the region, the HLA Typing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of neurovascular devices market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of HLA typing devices in the region, the strong presence of companies operating in the market, and the availability of significant R&D investments for product development.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large target patient population, rising awareness on the advantages HLA typing, geographical expansion of players in region, and government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.



Recent Developments:



- In March 2023, BioRad received The company received AOAC International and AFNOR approval for its iQ-Check kits, which are used with the CFX Opus Deepwell Real-time PCR System



- In August 2022 Roche developed a new digital Light cycler system that helps determine a patient's cancer.



- In May 2022, CareDx received CE marking for its AlloSeq HCT chimerism testing kit and AlloSeq HCT software. These AlloSeq are used in patients who have received Hematopoietic cell transplantation.



