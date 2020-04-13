HLA Typing Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the Forecast Period 2030 Owing to Growing Advancements Patient Data Technology, Says Market Industry Reports

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- HLA Typing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2030.



Inferable from the adjustments in infection designs over the world, a critical increment in non-transmittable illnesses, for example, cardiovascular maladies (CVDs), malignant growths, kidney sicknesses, and diabetes mellitus, has been watched. Organ transplantation is equipped for battling the rising pervasiveness of such infections. For example, in 2018, as per the Canadian Organ Replacement Register (CORR), an aggregate of 2,782 organ transplant methodology were acted in Canada. The pace of transplantation had expanded by 33% when contrasted with 2009. Henceforth, the expanding instances of organ transplantation for treating a few non-transferable ailments helped development of the HLA composing market.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "HLA Typing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global HLA typing market accounted for over US$ 1.1billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2030.



Major Key players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc.,QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Immucor, Biofortuna Limited, GenDx, CareDx Inc., and R.O.S.E. GenTec Ltd., among others.



HLA Typing Market Segmentation:



By Product & Services:

- Reagents & Consumables

- Instruments

- Software & Services



By Technology:

- Molecular Assay Technologies

- Non-Molecular Assay Technologies



By Application:

- Diagnostic Applications

- Research Applications



By End User:

- Commercial Service Providers

- Hospitals & Surgical Centres

- Research Laboratories

- Academic Institutes



Table of Content



1 Introduction of HLA Typing Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 HLA Typing Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 HLA Typing Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 HLA Typing Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 HLA Typing Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 HLA Typing Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



