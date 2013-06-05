HMS Plumbing Warns Against Costly Plumbing Mistakes

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- A leading provider of reasonably priced and high-quality plumbing services in northern Virginia, HMS Plumbing is warning against a number of plumbing mistakes that could easily become expensive over time.



One of such mistakes is ignoring small plumbing problems, such as a leaky faucet or a partially damaged pipe. There are many dependable Fairfax plumbers that charge only a reasonable fee for minor plumbing issues, which means there is really no excuse for allowing a supposedly easily manageable plumbing problem to escalate into a major trouble.



Moreover, HMS Plumbing would like to remind the public about seasonal plumbing problems and how to best deal with them. Often, during the winter, Fairfax plumbers are called to fix pipes that have burst due to freezing.



But prevention, says HMS Plumbing’s owner Herve, is much better than a costly piping fix-up. The company exhorts homeowners to ensure that they have installed good insulation to avoid the pipes from freezing.



If homeowners are unsure of what to do, HMS Plumbing can provide consultation services to troubleshoot the areas that can be improved.



HMS Plumbing also points out the prevalent practice of flushing down the toilet almost any waste that could not be disposed through the drain. In fact, both the practices of letting food waste to go through the drain and flushing waste other than those excreted by humans cause plumbing problems that make Fairfax plumbers busy, all year round.



Toilets are not designed to take in waste that they are not designed to accommodate, such as paper, plastic, and other refuse.



