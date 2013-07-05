HMS Van Lines, Inc. Launches Campaign for Effortless Moving Experiences

Stoughton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Statistics indicate home sales in the Boston area are currently at a four year high, with sales expected to continue along this trend for the foreseeable future. Whether sellers choose to remain local or relocate abroad, each home sold creates an increase in the need for moving services. HMS Van Lines, Inc. has risen to the occasion with the launch of their campaign to make each move as effortless as possible for those who enlist their services.



Keith Slodden of HMS Van Lines, Inc. confirmed, "This has been our primary focus since the founding of our company more than fifty years ago; however, studies show the level of stress associated with moving has surged over the last few decades. Our clients' moving needs are as diverse as the clients themselves, so we strive to accommodate them on an individual basis. Some clients want our crews to pack everything for them, but some simply need us to do the heavy lifting and maneuver the truck through traffic. We take on as much or as little of the moving responsibility as they like."



"We guarantee all our employees to be completely professional, friendly and trustworthy," continued Slodden, "Each of our employees is subjected to extensive background screenings and is thoroughly trained prior to entering the field. We assign one driver to each case, so our clients can rest assured their belongings will not be transported by multiple personnel. For those moving to other countries, we employ a specialized team of International Movers with representatives distributed across the globe. We provide the same level of care to our internationally relocating clients as our local moves; in addition, we handle the paperwork and other issues associated with customs clearance. We are a PAC global insurance affiliate, so customers can rest assured their possessions will be safe no matter where their life is taking them."



Said Slodden, "In addition to our moving services for both residential and commercial clients, we offer storage and logistics solutions. Potential clients may contact us on our website, HMSMoving.com, for more information or for a free quote on our services. We want our clients to be completely satisfied and, unlike our competitors, we expect no payment until our work is done and the client is content."



About HMS Van Lines, Inc.

Established in 1960 and located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, HMS Van Lines, Inc. provides residential and commercial moving, storage and logistics services throughout the greater Boston area. Operating both locally and internationally, they have served major companies, hospitals, universities and residents alike. The company strives to provide its clients with the most affordable and stress free moving experience possible.