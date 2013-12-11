HNWI Asset Allocation and Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong to 2013 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- HNWI Asset Allocation in Hong Kong to 2013



Scope



Independent market sizing of Hong Kong HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-hong-kong-to-2013-report.html



Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong to 2013



Summary



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-hong-kong-to-2013-report.html



Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



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