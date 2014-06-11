Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HNWI Asset Allocation in Brazil 2014 market report to its offering

- This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Brazil.



- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report provides the latest asset allocations of Brazil HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Brazil HNWIs to 2018 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Brazil HNWIs across five wealth bands



- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013



- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018



- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes



- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reason To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.



- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Key Highlights



- In 2013, real estate was the largest asset class for Brazilian HNWIs, with 33.5% of total HNWI assets, followed by equities with 20.4%, business interests with 16.8%, cash and deposits with 12.1%, fixed-income with 11.2%, and cash and alternatives with 6.0%.



- Real estate, alternatives and cash recorded growth at respective review-period rates of 95%, 82% and 72%.



- Real-estate assets held by Brazilian HNWIs increased during the review period, from 28.3% of total HNWI assets in 2009 to 33.5% in 2013. HNWI allocations to residential property increased from 19.1% of total assets in 2009 to 23.4% in 2013.



- Over the forecast period, allocations in residential property are expected to increase slightly to 23.5% of total HNWI assets by 2018, as the local residential market expands due to increased numbers of HNWIs and easing of credit conditions on mortgages.



- In 2013, Brazilian HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$421.8 billion.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157083/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-brazil-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###