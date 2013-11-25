Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HNWI Asset Allocation in China to 2013 market report to its offering
This report provides the latest asset allocations of China HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of China HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Scope
Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands
HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Buy
The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Key Highlights
In 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for Chinese HNWIs (29.7% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (26.3 %), business interests (22%), cash and deposits (14.4%), alternatives (3.9%) and fixed income (3.9%).
Equities recorded the strongest growth during the review period, despite the trend for a movement into safer assets during the financial crisis.
Alternative assets held by Chinese HNWIs decreased during the review period, from 3.9% of total HNWI assets in 2008 to 3.7% in 2012. This was due to the weak performance of hedge funds and private equity holdings.
The share of equities is expected to grow over the forecast period, followed by real estate. Fixed income will be the worst-performing asset class. Consequently, there will be a movement away from fixed income and towards real estate and equities.
As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$1.1 trillion, representing 22.1% of the wealth holdings of Chinese HNWIs.
Companies Mentioned
Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China
China Construction Bank
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
China Citic Bank
China Merchants Bank
Bank of Communications
China Minsheng Banking Corp
China Everbright Bank
Bank of Dalian
Standard Chartered Private Bank
AMC Group Asset management China
The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd
Serficom Investment consulting Co. Ltd
Bank of Jiangsu
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146712/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-china-to-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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