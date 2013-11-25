Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HNWI Asset Allocation in China to 2013 market report to its offering

This report provides the latest asset allocations of China HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of China HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

In 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for Chinese HNWIs (29.7% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (26.3 %), business interests (22%), cash and deposits (14.4%), alternatives (3.9%) and fixed income (3.9%).

Equities recorded the strongest growth during the review period, despite the trend for a movement into safer assets during the financial crisis.

Alternative assets held by Chinese HNWIs decreased during the review period, from 3.9% of total HNWI assets in 2008 to 3.7% in 2012. This was due to the weak performance of hedge funds and private equity holdings.

The share of equities is expected to grow over the forecast period, followed by real estate. Fixed income will be the worst-performing asset class. Consequently, there will be a movement away from fixed income and towards real estate and equities.

As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$1.1 trillion, representing 22.1% of the wealth holdings of Chinese HNWIs.



Companies Mentioned



Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

China Citic Bank

China Merchants Bank

Bank of Communications

China Minsheng Banking Corp

China Everbright Bank

Bank of Dalian

Standard Chartered Private Bank

AMC Group Asset management China

The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd

Serficom Investment consulting Co. Ltd

Bank of Jiangsu



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146712/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-china-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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