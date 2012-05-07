HNWI Asset Allocation in Hong Kong to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Hong Kong’s HNWI. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Hong Kong’s HNWI to 2015 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation



- There are over 184,700 HNWIs in Hong Kong with an average wealth of US$4.6 million per person and a combined wealth of US$845 billion. After Singapore, Hong Kong has the second highest population density of HNWI in the world, with approximately 1 in 40 people from Hong Kong being HNWIs.

- Real estate is the largest asset class for HNWIs in Hong Kong, which accounts for 31% of total HNWI assets, followed by business interests, which accounts for 22% of assets.

- Real estate and alternatives were the best performing asset classes over the review period (2007-2011), driven by strong local property markets, an influx of investors from mainland China and the rise in commodity prices.

- Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects a movement away from property assets and towards equities. Alternative allocations are also projected to increase substantially, as investors increase hedge fund, private equity and, in particular, holdings of collectables. Cash holdings will decline slightly while fixed income allocations will be boosted by the emergence of the dim sum market.



