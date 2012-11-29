HNWI Asset Allocation in Indonesia 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "HNWI Asset Allocation in Indonesia 2012" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Indonesian HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Indonesian HNWIs to 2016 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there were just over 37,400 HNWIs in Indonesia, with a combined wealth of US$241 billion.
- In 2011, equities were the largest asset class for HNWIs in Indonesia (25.4% of total HNWI assets), followed by real estate (24.6%), cash (14.9%), fixed income (14.2%) and alternatives (7.2%).
- Business interests recorded the strongest growth over the review period, driven by new business formation in the country. Equities were the worst performing asset class, mainly due to the poor performance of foreign equity markets.
- Over the forecast period, equities are expected to be the top-performing asset class for HNWIs, followed by business interests, real estate and alternatives. Consequently, there will be a movement away from cash and fixed income products towards equities.
- WealthInsight's research shows that in 2011, 38% of Indonesian HNWIs had second homes abroad. The most popular destination for these homes is Singapore, followed by London in second place.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Indonesian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Capital, Bank DBS Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, Bank Windu, Citibank Indonesia, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase, Julius Baer, Merrill Lynch, UBS
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wealth Management in Asia
- HNWI Asset Allocation in South Africa to 2016
- HNWI Asset Allocation in China to 2015
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Brazil to 2016
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Germany to 2016
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Russia to 2016
- HNWI Asset Allocation in France to 2015
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Switzerland to 2016
- Indonesia - 2012 Wealth Book: Asia's Emerging Giant
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Singapore to 2015