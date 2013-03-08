HNWI Asset Allocation in Indonesia 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Indonesian HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Indonesian HNWIs to 2016 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

The report features:

- Independent market sizing of Indonesian HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.



Key Highlights

- As of 2011, there were just over 37,400 HNWIs in Indonesia, with a combined wealth of US$241 billion.

- In 2011, equities were the largest asset class for HNWIs in Indonesia (25.4% of total HNWI assets), followed by real estate (24.6%), cash (14.9%), fixed income (14.2%) and alternatives (7.2%).

- Business interests recorded the strongest growth over the review period, driven by new business formation in the country. Equities were the worst performing asset class, mainly due to the poor performance of foreign equity markets.

- Over the forecast period, equities are expected to be the top-performing asset class for HNWIs, followed by business interests, real estate and alternatives. Consequently, there will be a movement away from cash and fixed income products towards equities.

- Research shows that in 2011, 38% of Indonesian HNWIs had second homes abroad. The most popular destination for these homes is Singapore, followed by London in second place.



Companies Mentioned



Bank Capital Bank DBS Indonesia Bank Mandiri Bank Windu Citibank Indonesia Credit Suisse JPMorgan Chase Julius Baer Merrill Lynch UBS



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

