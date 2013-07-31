HNWI Asset Allocation in Israel 2013 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "HNWI Asset Allocation in Israel 2013" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Israeli HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Israeli HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 74,700 HNWIs in Israel in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$362 billion in wealth which equates to high 63% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Over the forecast period, equities are expected to be the top-performing asset class for HNWIs, followed by business interests and alternatives. Cash will be the worst performing asset class. As a result, there will be a movement away from cash and towards alternatives and equities.
- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$75 billion, representing 21% of the wealth holdings of Israeli HNWIs.
- WealthInsight's research showed that at the end of 2012, 29% of Israeli HNWIs had second homes abroad.
- At the end of 2012, Israeli HNWIs held 26% (US$94 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is in line with the worldwide norm of between 20% and 30%.
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Israeli HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Hapoalim International Private Banking (BHI), Bank Leumi Private Banking, FIBI Private Banking, Israel Discount Bank Private Banking (IDB), Clal Finance Batucha Investment Management, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Private Banking, Anglo Capital, Onyx Wealth Management, Stonehage
