Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HNWI Asset Allocation in Japan 2014 market report to its offering

This report provides the latest asset allocations of Japan HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Japan HNWIs to 2018 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

Independent market sizing of Japan HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Key Highlights

In 2013, business interests was the largest asset class for Japanese HNWIs, with 30.0% of total HNWI assets, followed by equities with 26.0%, real estate with 19.0%, fixed-income with 10.0%, cash and deposits with 8.0% and alternatives with 7.0%.

Equities, alternatives and business interests recorded growth during the review period at respective rates of 53.0%, 46.0% and 36.0%.

Alternative assets held by Japanese HNWIs increased during the review period, from 6.3% of the total HNWI assets in 2009 to 7.0% in 2013; HNWI allocations to commodities increased from 1.2% of total assets in 2009 to 1.6% in 2013.

Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects allocations in commodities to decline to 1.3% of total HNWI assets by 2018, as global liquidity tightens due to a forecast near-term drop in demand from China for raw materials. This is expected to cause global commodity prices to flatten out.

As of 2013, Japanese HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$3.9 trillion, representing 44.0% of wealth holdings.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB

Mizuho Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Resona Holdings

Bank of Yokohama

Fukuoka Financial Group

Chiba Bank

Hokuhoku Financial Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153485/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-japan-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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