Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HNWI Asset Allocation in Peru to 2013 market report to its offering

This report provides the latest asset allocations of Peru HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Peru HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

Independent market sizing of Peru HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

Peruvian HNWI assets are relatively evenly spread between the six main asset classes. At the end of 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for HNWIs in Peru, accounting for 26.7% of total HNWI assets. This was followed by equities with 16.9%, fixed-income with 15.8%, cash with 15.6%, business interests with 15.2%, and alternatives with 9.8%.

Equities recorded the strongest growth over the review period. Driven by a strong local residential market, real estate also grew strongly.

Foreign equity holdings also performed well, increasing from 9.1% of total HNWI assets in 2008 to 10.7% in 2012.

WealthInsights research showed that, at the end of 2012, 26% of Peruvian HNWIs had second homes abroad.

As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$27 billion, representing 24.6% of the wealth holdings of Peruvian HNWIs.

Investment funds (held by asset managers and wealth managers) accounted for US$37billion of HNWI assets in 2012, equating to 33% of HNWI wealth in 2012.



Companies Mentioned



Banco de Crdito del Per

BBVA Continental

Scotiabank Per

Banco Internacional del Per Interbank

Banco de la Nacion

Banco Interamericano de Finanzas

Banco Financiero del Peru



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146716/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-peru-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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