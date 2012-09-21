"HNWI Asset Allocation in Russia to 2016" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "HNWI Asset Allocation in Russia to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Russian HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Russian HNWIs to 2016 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are just over 159,500 HNWIs in Russia, with a combined wealth of US$941 billion.
- In 2011, equities were the largest asset class for HNWIs in Russia (30.7% of total HNWI assets), followed by real estate (21.8%), fixed income (17.5%), alternatives (7.4%) and cash (5.8%).
- In 2011, HNWIs in Russia held 31% (US$288 billion) of their wealth outside of Russia, which is in line with the global average.
Scope
The report features:
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet , Goldman, UFG Invest, Troika Dialog, Third Rome, Alfa Group Consortium , URALSIB (121), MDM Private Bank , Nationalny Kosmicheski Bank , Finansovo-Promyshlennyi Bank , MDM Private Bank , ANO Breitenarbeit , Chiron Capital, Family Finance Office, Fleming Family and Partners, Naiman Trust Solutions, Oracle Capital, LLC River Management, KS Capital Management, Inc. , Laurus Solutions , Nord Capital , Colborne Financial Advisors
