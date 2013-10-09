New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of UK HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Singapore HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 183,000 HNWIs in Singapore in 2012. These HNWIs collectively held US$857 billion in wealth, which equated to 85.7% of the total individual wealth held in the country.
- Singaporean HNWIs outperformed the global average during the review period - worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% while Singapore HNWI numbers increased almost by 100%.
- In 2012, Singapore HNWI numbers rose by 21.7%, following an increase of 4.2% in 2011.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Singaporean HNWIs is forecast to grow by 59% to reach over 291,579 in 2017. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 63% to reach US$1.39 trillion by 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Singapore HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Standard Chartered Private Bank, UOB Private Banking, DBS Private Bank, Bank of Singapore Ltd,
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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