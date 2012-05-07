HNWI Asset Allocation in Singapore to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Singapore’s HNWI. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Singapore’s HNWI to 2015 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation



Scope

HNWI Asset Allocation in Singapore to 2015 report features:

- Independent market size of Singapore’s HNWI

- Volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011 - Volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2015

- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.



Key Highlights

- There are just over 150,700 HNWIs in Singapore, with an average wealth of US$4.8 million per person and a combined wealth of US$730 billion.

- Singapore has the highest population density of HNWIs in the world; approximately one in 30 Singaporean residents is a HNWI.

- Real estate is the largest asset class for HNWIs in Singapore, accounting for 28% of total HNWI assets. It is followed by business interests with 26%, equities with 18.1%, cash with 11.3%, fixed-income with 10.9% and alternatives with 5.8%. Real estate allocations are significantly higher than the global and regional averages.

- Business interests and alternatives were the best performing segments over the review period (2007-2011), driven by an influx of investors from the mainland and a rise in commodity prices.

- Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects a shift away from property and towards equities and business interests.



Companies Mentioned

