HNWI Asset Allocation in South Africa to 2016 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "HNWI Asset Allocation in South Africa to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of South African HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of South African HNWIs to 2016 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation.
Key Highlights
- South Africa has the highest number of HNWIs in Africa. As of 2011, there were over 44,700 HNWIs in South Africa, with a combined wealth of US$188 billion, accounting for roughly 27% of South Africa's total individual wealth (US$740 billion).
- Business interests recorded the strongest growth over the review period, driven by new business formation, particularly in the BEE arena.
- Alternative allocations were boosted by a strong gold and general commodities market - the commodity holdings of South African HNWIs increased from 1.6% of total assets in 2007 to 2.4% in 2011.
- Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects a movement away from real estate, cash and fixed-income investments and towards equities and business interests.
- In 2011, HNWIs in South Africa held 17.4% (US$33 billion) of their wealth outside of South Africa. This is below the global average of approximately 30%.
- The share of foreign assets that South Africa's HNWIs allocate to the rest of Africa increased substantially from 16% in 2007 to 23.4% in 2011. A large portion of new investment went into Mozambique, which is an emerging business location for South Africans. HNWI investment into Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Kenya also increased substantially.
Scope
The report features:
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Absa Wealth (Barclays), Investec Wealth & Investment, Standard Bank, Nedbank (Old Mutual), RMB (FirstRand), UBS, Sanlam, BoE Private Clients, Belmont Asset Management, Cheryl Howard and Associates, Investment Solutions Limited, K2 Capital, NFB Private Wealth Management, VFS Wealth Managers, Credo Group, Fairbairn (owned by Old Mutual), Kleinwort Benson, Sable Wealth Management, Stenham
