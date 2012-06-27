HNWI Asset Allocation in Switzerland to 2016 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Swiss HNWIs. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Swiss HNWIs to 2016 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are over 290,000 HNWIs in Switzerland, with a combined wealth of around US$1.3 trillion, accounting for roughly 60% of Switzerland's total wealth.
- Swiss HNWI equity allocations of 31.5% are significantly higher than the worldwide average of 20% to 25%.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Swiss HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Purchase
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet & Cie., Julius Baer, Lombard Odier, Clariden Leu, EFG International, Banca Della, Union Bancaire, Sarasin, Zurcher, Vontobel, St Galler, Wegelin & Co., Dreyfus Sohne & Cie., Scobag, Mirabaud & Cie, Jacob Safra, Falcon, Syz & Co., HSBC, Credit Agricole, Coutts, BNP, Deutsche, JP Morgan, SG, LGT, Citibank, ABN Amro, Santander, Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Wealth, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
