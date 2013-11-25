Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HNWI Asset Allocation in the US to 2013 market report to its offering

This report provides the latest asset allocations of the US HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of the US HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

Independent market sizing of the US HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

In 2012, business interests were the largest asset class for HNWIs in the US, accounting for 30.3% of total HNWI assets, followed by equities with 27.4%, real estate with 16.9%, fixed-income with 11%, cash with 8.8%, and alternatives with 5.6%.

Equities and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period, driven by strong recovery in the US economy.

The value of business interests decreased slightly during the review period, from 31.8% of US HNWI assets in 2008 to 30.3% in 2012.

Over the forecast period, HNWI holdings in cash and fixed-income are expected to decline further as an asset class. After substantial growth during the review period, equities and alternative holdings are expected to decrease substantially over the forecast period.

As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$4.01 trillion, representing 18.9% of the wealth holdings of US HNWIs.



Companies Mentioned



Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

JP Morgan Private Bank

Citigroup Private Bank

Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management

Northern Trust Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Wells Fargo Private Bank

US Bancorp Wealth Management

PNC Wealth Management



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146708/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-the-us-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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