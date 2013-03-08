HNWI Asset Allocation in Turkey 2013 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Turkish HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Turkish HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

- Independent market sizing of Turkish HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

- There were just over 94,000 HNWIs in Turkey in 2012. These HNWIs held US$500 billion in wealth, which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.

- In 2012, business interests were the largest asset class for HNWIs in Turkey (24% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (22%), fixed income (19.6%), real estate (18.4%), cash (11.8%) and alternatives (4.3%).

- Fixed income products recorded the strongest growth over the review period, driven by a movement into safer assets and relatively high local savings rates.

- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$103 billion, representing 20.7% of the wealth holdings of Turkish HNWIs.

- WealthInsight’s research showed that in 2012, 39% of Turkish HNWIs had second homes abroad. The primary locations for these homes included Geneva, Zurich, Paris and London.

- At the end of 2012, Turkish HNWIs held 26.6% (US$138 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is in line with the worldwide norm of between 20% and 30%.



Companies Mentioned



Akbank Anadolubank Finansbank Garanti ??bank ?ekerbank TEB Ozel Tekstilbank Turkish Bank Turkland Bank Türk Ekonomi Bankas? Türkiye ?? Bankas? VakifBank Yap? Kredi Ziraat Bankas? Bank Mellat Citibank Denizbank (controlled by Sberbank) HSBC Bank ING Bank JPMorgan Chase Bank Société Générale WestLB AG Deniz Yatirim Ortakligi A? Asya Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi A? Euro Trend Yatirim Ortakligi A? Vakif Finansal Kiralama A?



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/98011/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-turkey-2013.html