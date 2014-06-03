HO-Wedding Dresses Offers Its Collection of Wedding Dresses Online

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- A wedding is one of the most auspicious events for every person and it is everyone’s desire to look their best. The wedding dress and the accessories make the most essential part of making the brides and grooms look as beautiful they could be. Therefore choosing the right attire and the right accessories is one of the most critical things. However, the only restrictions which usually comes in the way when it comes to buying wedding dresses is the prices. Therefore, people try to get the best available dresses within their budgets. To facilitate this need of people HO-Wedding Dresses offers its online store featuring a vast collection of wedding dresses.



The store has been in operation since 2002 and the company has been known as a professional as well as a reliable wedding and event dress supplier and retailer. They are based in Suzhou in China and caters to over 30 different countries across the world. They have one more popular online website named englandweddingdresses.com. Having an experience of over 10 years the company is well-versed with the changing needs and has its own team of designers. The company as always been coming up with its innovative designs to suit the ever-changing needs and desires of people from different corners of the globe. Presently they have employed over 200 professionals and their production is about 5000 pieces every month. These scales reflect the capacities and the trust which the company has gained from years of its operations. Besides their local store as well as online store they also have opened 2 wedding dress boutiques in Suzhou and one in Russia.



The designers employed by the company are well versed and provided regular training to offer dresses which are comfortable and yet great to look at. The collection also includes Prom Dresses as well as beach wedding dresses for sale through their stores. In order to know more about the kind of collection the store has customers can check the website where each and every type of dress has been segregated as per occasions and needs. The site also has an exclusive section for accessories which are an essential part of the dresses worn on every occasion. Moreover, in case customers have any queries they could get in touch with the representatives on their helpline numbers or the contact details mentioned on the website. Customers would also be delighted to know that the company offers shipping on all products which are above $499.



About HO-Wedding Dresses

HO-Wedding Dresses is an online retail store that sells a vast collection of wedding dresses online. The collection includes dresses which are affordable as well as expensive. It extends its platform to offer a huge range of choices for wedding dresses to choose from. Customers can check the store and browse each and every product in their collection.



http://www.howeddingdresses.com/



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Company: HO-Wedding Dresses

Email: admin@howeddingdresses.com

Website: www.howeddingdresses.com