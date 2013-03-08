Ho Wok Dominates the Chinese Food Scene Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- With so many choices in the Wesley Chapel area, outside of Tampa, Chinese food seems to be on every corner. Aside from the insatiable demand that the local community has for Chinese food, there is something that attracts the regulars and that is consistency and speed. Chinese fast food was never meant to be slow and with the woks fired up and running at full speed, there is no hesitation in the cooking process.



Chinese Food Wesley Chapel, also affectionately known as Ho Wok, or “Good Wok”, delivers the take out orders at record speed and with a consistent quality that always meets the customers’ expectations. With so many choices to pick from, Ho Wok knows that the product must be prepared to perfection and customers must always be happy.



Chinese restaurants are abundant so most people today know what they want and certainly what they do not want. Culinary aficionados may argue that most fast food take out Chinese restaurants are not really authentic while much might be said for pizza in America. The bottom line is that Chinese food has developed its own expectation curve to become that which people are accustomed to eating and like what it is.



Fried wontons, egg rolls, pot sticker dumplings and pork fried rice are the staples of the Chinese fast food industry, but why not? They are fast, tasty, and easy to eat, and also cheap. Reasonable pricing is a key ingredient as people are not looking to break the bank or even a $20.00 bill sometimes as their expectation of the ballpark pricing must be met or never to return.



Chinese Food Wesley Chapel is centered right in the middle of Bruce B Downs in Wesley Chapel in the middle of a large shopping center flanked by Target, Pet Smart, and Marshalls Department store. Many patrons order their take out as they browse or shop the adjacent stores and round out their trip at Ho Wok.



If there was a client satisfaction meter, Ho Wok’s would be off the charts as the phone rings incessantly from 11:00am to 2:30pm and again from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. Clean, fast, cheap, and polite works into their customer meter for determining who gets the top Chinese food award in Wesley Chapel. Check out this neat place at: 1223 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL (813) 973-2330 http://www.chinesefoodwesleychapel.com



For more articles from this author: http://animoto.com/play/6kXdky8WFE1ziXR1n1vQ4A



For Media Contact:

Company: Chinese Food Wesley Chapel

Address: 1223 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL

Phone: (813) 973-2330

Website: http://www.chinesefoodwesleychapel.com/