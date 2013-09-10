Hoberg's Club Resort Site of New Reality Show

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Gerald Olson announced today that Golden Leaf Pictures has made arrangements to film a new reality show, Extreme Resort Makeover at Hoberg’s Club Resort in Northern California. This historic resort, once an exquisite 53-acre mountain top property in Lake County California, was founded in 1885 as a lodge with a few cottages, and grew to be one of the largest privately owned resorts in California. Golden Leaf Picture’s multi-episode TV Program will chronicle the transformation of Hoberg’s (which over the years has fallen into disrepair from previous ownership) back to its prime. At its peak in the 1950s, Hoberg’s hosted more than 1,000 guests a night. About the program, Olson commented: “In Extreme Resort Makeover, audiences will experience the challenges and triumphs of a colorful cast, as Hoberg’s Club Resort is rescued from a state of disrepair to its rebirth, as a world class resort.”



Golden Leaf Pictures is a film and television production company located in San Jose, CA. Golden Leaf’s initial success was with the theatrical release of “LA MISSION” starring Benjamin Bratt. The Company is also currently set to distribute the concert film "THE ROAD BACK TO WOODSTOCK," featuring all the original bands that played at Woodstock at the original site of Yazgur’s farm for the 40th Anniversary of Woodstock. Golden Leaf’s President, Gerald T. Olson, served as a Production Executive at HBO and as Vice President of Production at New Line Cinema. His many Producer credits include House Party, Rapid Fire, Dumb and Dumber, Nightmare on Elm Street 3, Danielle Steel’s The Ring, Johnny Tsunami, and Goodbye Lover.



Golden Leaf Pictures has also attached Frank Hagen Jr. as a field producer for Extreme Resort Makeover. An Emmy nominated producer with over 25 years of experience, Frank Hagan Jr. has worked in national and local television producing everything from: morning and nighttime shows in Washington, DC, New York City and Atlanta; nationally syndicated shows such as Phil Donahue, Joan Lunden and Oprah Winfrey; prime time reality cable documentaries; worked at an experimental all talk TV station in Atlanta, ran a small cable broadcast network and worked in development in the reality TV area (and occasionally scripted). Frank’s name appeared on such shows as Morton Downey Jr.; Cop Talk with Sonny Grosso; Everyday with Joan Lunden; Charles Perez; Oprah; Donahue; Danny Bonaduce and he worked for such production companies as Multimedia, Group W, Buena Vista, Tribune, NBC, Westinghouse and Harpo. He was nominated for an Emmy for his producing work on Donahue.



www.hobergsclub.com

www.resortmakeover.com

www.goldenleafpictures.com