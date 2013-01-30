Hochman & Goldin, P.A. Now Offering Sealing and Expunging Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Hochman and Goldin, P.A. is now offering sealing and expunging services, allowing clients to keep their criminal histories private or out of public scrutiny. The law firm explains that criminal records can often be a significant detriment to an individual’s daily life. Old criminal charges will otherwise remain permanently recorded and publicly accessible, which can have negative consequences for seeking employment, finding a home to rent, and maintaining one’s social reputation. As the firm notes, even dismissed cases can be harmful, as information regarding one’s arrest is still available.



However, if a case was dismissed or the client is granted a withhold of adjudication, Hochman and Goldin, P.A. offers an opportunity to help seal and/or expunge old criminal charges. Barring some exceptions, a sealed or expunged case may be lawfully denied or unacknowledged, and the client’s arrest will not show up in a background check.



Determining one’s eligibility for either of these services may be difficult for those outside of a legal background. The law firm notes that trying to do without the services of an attorney can cause delay or necessary costs; an incomplete or faulty application will be rejected and lead to significantly longer processing times.



Thus, Hochman and Goldin, P.A. has advised clients to call their firm and speak to an attorney, who can determine the right course on a case-by-case basis, and who will also represent their clients in court (which will save clients both time and money). Their attorneys can be hired by phone (305-665-1000), mail, fax (305-661-7244), email (info@ticketlawfirm.com) or in person through their location at 9703 South Dixie Highway Suite #202, Miami, Florida 33156. Services are also available in Spanish.



About Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin

Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin, both alumni from University of Miami School of Law, have each been practicing law in Florida for over 18 years. The Miami Traffic Lawyers have handled more than 180,000 traffic citations in the courts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and also represents clients on misdemeanor criminal cases.