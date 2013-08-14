Hochman & Goldin, PA Offers Website Information in English and Spanish

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Hochman & Goldin, P.A., a South Florida law firm, has implemented a translation feature on its official website, HochmanAndGoldin.com, which allows users to read it in both English and Spanish.



The translation feature can be toggled simply clicking the “Espanol” hyperlink that is clearly visible at the top of the page, allowing every text throughout the website to be properly translated.



The innovative function allows Hochman & Goldin to better meet the legal needs of a growing number of Spanish-speaking clients, of whom there are many in the predominately Hispanic region. To that end, the firm is equipped to assist Spanish speakers in person or by phone.



Hochman & Goldin assists clients throughout the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, and makes it services easily available through its user-friendly website. Its site was recently upgraded to make it more convenient and informative for clients, which coincides with its explicit commitment to being a streamlined source for legal services.



The services that users can access in either language from the website include legal representation for various civil traffic violations, sealing and expunging of criminal charges, defense in criminal traffic charges, and free legal consultation with a professional Miami Traffic Lawyer.



About Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin

Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin, both alumni from University of Miami School of Law, have each been practicing law in Florida for over 18 years. The Miami Traffic Lawyers have handled more than 180,000 traffic citations in the courts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and also represents clients on misdemeanor criminal cases.