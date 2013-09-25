Hochman & Goldin PA Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Hochman and Goldin PA, a South Florida legal firm, has experienced significant growth in its Twitter account, which has garnered over 1,000 followers in a relatively short span of time. This milestone is attributed to the group’s enthusiastic and strategic use of the popular social media platform.



Indeed, the profile is highly active, with Hochman and Goldin PA regularly responding to followers and posting updates about its services, personal news, and other relevant information. The account was launched in order to enhance the firm’s visibility, expand its network, and better engage with its clients. The use of social media for these purposes is widely cited as being effective, as web-based tools are increasingly utilized by the wider population.



Hochman and Goldin PA's use of Twitter reflects its unequivocal dedication to utilizing the latest technologies and strategies to optimize its customer service. The firm had recently revamped its website – HochmanAndGoldin.com – to become more navigable, informative, and convenient for clients. Such efforts explain why the group has remained one of the leading sources for legal expertise in South Florida.



The full-service traffic defense group handles civil and criminal traffic violations, red light camera infractions, sealing and expunging services, and more. Clients are invited to contact their bilingual staff for a free legal consultation, which can be accessed through a simple form-fill function on its website.



About Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin

Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin are both alumni from University of Miami School of Law and have each been practicing law in Florida for over 18 years. The Miami Traffic Lawyers have handled more than 180,000 traffic citations in the courts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and also represents clients on misdemeanor criminal cases.