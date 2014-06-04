Hochman & Goldin P.A. Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Hochman & Goldin, P.A., a provider of traffic law services, has experienced significant growth in its Twitter account, garnering over 1,300 followers.



This milestone is attributed to the group's enthusiastic and strategic use of the popular social media platform. Indeed, the profile is highly active, with Hochman & Goldin, P.A. regularly responding to followers and posting updates about its services, personal news, and other relevant information.



The account was launched in order to enhance the firm’s visibility, expand its network, and better engage with its clients. The use of social media for these purposes is widely cited as being effective, as web-based tools are increasingly utilized by the wider population.



Hochman & Goldin, P.A.'s use of Twitter reflects its unequivocal dedication to utilizing the latest technologies and strategies to optimize its customer service. The firm had recently revamped its website – HochmanAndGoldin.com – to become more navigable, informative, and convenient for clients. Such efforts explain why the group has remained one of the leading sources for legal expertise in South Florida.



The full-service traffic defense group handles civil and criminal traffic violations, red light camera infractions, sealing and expunging services, and more. Clients are invited to request free legal consultation with the firm's professional Miami Traffic Lawyer by phone (305-665-1000), mail, fax (305-661-7244), email (info@ticketlawfirm.com), or walk-in visit to their location at 9703 South Dixie Highway Suite #202, Miami, Florida 33156.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin, both alumni from University of Miami School of Law, have each been practicing law in Florida for over 20 years. The Miami Traffic Lawyers have handled more than 180,000 traffic citations in the courts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties and also represents clients on misdemeanor criminal cases.