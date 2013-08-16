Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HOCHTIEF AG (HOT) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'HOCHTIEF AG (HOT) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'HOCHTIEF AG' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

HOCHTIEF AG (HOCHTIEF) offers property development, construction and industrial infrastructure investment, concessions and operations services. Property development services offered by the company include design, construction, development and operation of office space, and offering retail, commercial and residential properties. Its portfolio of construction and industrial infrastructure services comprises construction planning, logistics, asset management, facility management, insurance, and construction management. HOCHTIEF's concessions and operations business deals with the development and maintenance of airports, roads and other utility infrastructure. The company has operations in Europe, North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. HOCHTIEF is headquartered in Essen, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



HOCHTIEF AG



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