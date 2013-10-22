Hockey Classic Could Boost Shuttle Direct Business

Alicante, Costa Blanca -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Shuttle Direct’s services in Geneva could experience a boost in demand in January, as a number of ice hockey fans fly into the Swiss capital for the local ‘Winter Classic’.



This title refers to a major hockey match which takes places every winter at one of the major cities in Switzerland, and involves two of the country’s most expressive hockey teams - the 2014 confrontation will see Geneva-Servette and Lausanne square off against each other. The popularity of the two teams alone was already likely to have fans from outside Geneva seeking the services of companies such as Shuttle Direct, but as an added incentive, the match will actually be held in an open-air stadium, the Stade de la Praille, on the outskirts of the city.



According to the owner and manager of the home club, the chance to play in a stadium is the culmination of a ten-year dream. The representative has stated that Geneva-Servette fully intends to sell out the Stade de la Praille’s 30,000 seat capacity for this match-up with their rivals from Lausanne, and boldly stated that a house of under 25,000 people would be a disappointment. Considering the match will be televised, this is something of an ambitious goal, but the club is undaunted, as the 1.5 million Swiss franc investment in making this event happen clearly proves.



Spectators who do make the trip to the Stade de La Praille (whether by their own means or through companies such as Shuttle Direct ) will be treated not only to the match, but also to a number of events in and around it, including a light show, live musical performances and fireworks – all traditionally associated with European ice hockey. The grassy pitch around the hockey rink itself will also be covered in white canvas sheets, for added wintry effect.



The reason for the club’s enthusiasm has to do with the fact that this is the first ‘Winter Classic’ to take place in Geneva since 2007. On that occasion, the event was held at the Stade de Suisse, with the teams from Berne and Langnau providing the puck-striking action.



About Shuttle Direct

Shuttle Direct operate safe, reliable and affordable shared or private taxi shuttle services from airports to cities, hotels and ski resorts across Europe. Contact them at http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/php/airport_shuttle_direct.php .



For Media Contact:

Viajes Alameda / Shuttle Direct

vía Emilio Ortuño, 15

Benidorm Center Building

E03501 Alicante

Spain

0870 735 0369

http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/GVA