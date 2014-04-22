Hockey Plus Announces 50% off Sale on All Graf Skates & Hockey Sticks

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Hockey Plus is getting ready for the NHL hockey playoffs by offering a special online sale to their customers. Currently, the leading hockey equipment supplier is pleased to announce they are now offering 50% off on all Graf skates & hockey sticks. To take advantage of the 50% off sale, customers can enter the coupon code, “Graf50” when completing their online order. Hockey Plus offers a vast inventory of Graf hockey sticks for Senior, Intermediate & Junior and Youth players. Graf hockey sticks are guaranteed to take any player to the next level of performance.



Graf was founded as Graf & Co in 1921, producing a wide variety of sport shoes and began producing hockey boots with blades in 1938. Over time, the company began producing a complete line of hockey equipment for all levels of hockey including IIHL and NHL players. The complete line of equipment featured protective equipment, gloves, sticks, pants, bags and accessories.



Hockey Plus is also pleased to announce that with every hockey equipment order over $49.99, customers will receive free UPS shipping. Currently, the hockey equipment website is offering the Graf Ultra G75 Senior Composite hockey stick for $179.99. Customers can feel free to visit the website to see the Graf products available for sale.



Hockey Plus has been selling the highest quality hockey equipment for over 20 years, including brands such as Graf, Bauer, CCM, Reebok, Easton, Warrior, Cascade, Grit, Sherwood and many others. Customers will never have to worry about receiving enough customer support because the owner is hockey enthusiast who is committed to making sure each customer receives the right product. Hockey Plus is pleased to be an authorized team dealer for every top manufacturer in the industry, supplying jerseys, bags, socks, track suits and more to each team.



About Hockey Plus

As a company that prides itself on exceptional customer service, Hockey Plus has been a successful and trusted hockey retailer for over two decades. Featuring all major hockey brands and helping customers with any questions or issues, they have become one of the largest hockey e-commerce and retail stores in the United States. They have retail stores throughout New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, offering free shipping on any purchase over $49.99.



For more information, please visit http://www.hockeyplusinc.com/.