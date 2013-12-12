Hockey Plus Announces Christmas Sale of 10% off Entire Inventory

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- With the hockey season into full swing, many individuals and players will be looking for new gear this holiday season. Featuring a plethora of gear and apparel, Hockey Plus, a premier retailer of hockey equipment, is pleased to announce their Christmas sale of 10 percent off the entire inventory. To be eligible for the savings, customers must enter coupon code “Xmas2013” at checkout. All the gear is of top quality and customers can shop with confidence as they know they will be receiving top brands.



Whether an individual is purchasing gear for a child, friend, family member, or themselves, there is plenty of equipment and apparel made by top brands available for purchase. For the hockey player, Hockey Plus has a wide variety of sticks in their inventory. Customers can choose between an Easton brand stick, Bauer, CCM, Warrior, Wooden stick, and more. Additionally, there are sticks for senior level players, intermediate and junior level players, as well as youth players. For the convenience of their customers, there are product videos to view so customers can see the quality of a stick and hear reviews from professional players before choosing a particular product.



As hockey is a physical sport played on ice, there is going to be a lot of checking, tripping, falling, and crashing into the boards when on the ice. To ensure the player in the family have the ultimate protection, Hockey Plus features pads and helmets. If interested in girdles, pants, shoulder pads, elbow pads, shin guards or gloves, there is an option for all the hockey lovers out there. Customers can choose the size they need and the brand they prefer for each and every product. Additionally, it is encouraged that every hockey player, whether it’s a pick-up game with kids in the neighborhood or a competitive league, wear a helmet to help prevent serious head injuries. Hockey Plus has regular helmets, wired helmets, shielded helmets, as well as visors available for purchase.



For the hockey fans, there is apparel and jerseys, from hats to practice jerseys to replica NHL jerseys. Make Hockey Plus the one stop shop for all hockey needs this holiday season. Be sure to take advantage of the coupon code “Xmas2013” at checkout for additional savings. To hear more about their products, or to inquire on the availability of a particular item, please call customer service at 1-800-599-2440 today.



About Hockey Plus

As a company that prides itself on exceptional customer service, Hockey Plus has been a successful and trusted hockey retailer for over two decades. Featuring all major hockey brands and helping customers with any questions or issues, they have become one of the largest hockey e-commerce and retail stores in the United States. They have retail stores throughout New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, offering free shipping on any purchase over $49.99.



For more information, please visit http://www.hockeyplusinc.com/.