Hockey Plus Now Offering Gift Cards on Website, Just in Time for Spring and Summer Events and Holidays

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Hockey Plus has been busy during the first half of 2014, shipping orders on hockey equipment throughout the United States. The company offers the lowest prices on the biggest brand names in the industry, and customers who participate in the hockey community are responding by ordering more hockey equipment than ever. With such events as graduation parties, birthday parties, and Father’s Day on the horizon, the company wants to ensure the summer of 2014 is filled with many more great specials.



Now, spending money of the best hockey gear in the world will be easier because Hockey Plus is now offering gift cards on their website. Hockey community members can share the joy that comes with hockey sticks, skates, pads, and bags, buy purchasing a gift card for a friend or family member. Currently, the Hockey Plus website features a $75 and $25 gift card, perfect for any piece of hockey equipment available on the website.



Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and there is no better gift to give a father than hockey equipment. There is no better way to spend Father’s Day than with a father/son game of hockey at the nearest skating rink. Hockey Plus has the lowest prices on senior skates from such top brands as Bauer, Easton, CCM, Graf, Reebok and more. Now, instead of customers spending hours deciding which equipment to get their fathers, they can now purchase a gift card so their fathers can have the final word.



Gift cards also make the perfect gift for graduation or birthday parties. Graduates and birthday boys & girls who represent the hockey community will appreciate opening up their gift card on their special days. Hockey Plus also carries a wide selection of Junior and Youth skates and other accessories. To learn purchase a Hockey Plus gift card, please visit hockeyplusinc.com. To speak with a company representative about all of the advantages of gift cards, call 1-800-599-2440.



About Hockey Plus

As a company that prides itself on exceptional customer service, Hockey Plus has been a successful and trusted hockey retailer for over two decades. Featuring all major hockey brands and helping customers with any questions or issues, they have become one of the largest hockey e-commerce and retail stores in the United States. They have retail stores throughout New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, offering free shipping on any purchase over $49.99.



For more information, please visit http://www.hockeyplusinc.com/.