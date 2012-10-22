HOCOA -San Diego Sponsors Second Annual Online Food Drive

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- HOCOA-San Diego, the local network for all your home improvement, repair and maintenance needs is conducting their second annual online can food drive to benefit Interfaith Community Services of Oceanside California. From October 1, through December 15 2012, for every new page “LIKE” the company receives on their Facebook fan page, a can of food will be donated to help Interfaith serve the needy in North San Diego County at holiday time.



“It’s an easy way to give back to the community,” states president, Sam Goodwin. “It doesn’t require spending any money, driving to the store or delivering food anywhere. All it takes is the click of a button to help someone else.” When looking for a charity Sam state’s “You just need to follow something close to your heart and go after it. During the holiday season it can be tough; this is how we (HOCOA San Diego) can help.”



HOCOA San Diego is going into their 3rd year of business and understands the importance of giving back to the community they live and work in. As a startup it can be difficult with limited resources and capital to give cash donations.



The company hopes to surpass the 200 cans of food donated last year. You can go to http://www.facebook.com/HocoaSanDiego and click on the “LIKE “button. You may also find out more about HOCOA San Diego at their web-site http://www.hocoa-ca.com . HOCOA San Diego hopes this story will help other small startup businesses lacking financial capital, find creative and resourceful ways to help people in their community and promote goodwill.



