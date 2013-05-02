Hogging Up 3 Day Music & BBQ Festival Chooses Winchester, Virginia Will Benefit 4 Non Profits

Clear Brook, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The Frederick County Fairgrounds hosts the Hogging Up BBQ & Music Festival taking place June 28-30th 2013 which will help four non-profits. Live performances from Stoney Creek Bluegrass, Circa Blue, Dangerous Mood, Burnt Orange Band, Gary Smallwood, Kirsten Sowers, Avey Music with special guests Mountain Ride are set to appear .Attractions include the Virginia Giant, a Cornhole Tournament, a Blue Angels plane cockpit, and gas powered mini cars in the Family Fun Zone. Beer & Wine tasting in addition to food onsite will include several variations of BBQ, Rib Platters and Pork Nachos. There will be arts, crafts, barbecue merchandise, onsite for purchase. Local author Roger Engle will signing copies of “Stories From a Small Town”. The Kansas City Barbeque Society’s competition (now a State Championship) is set for Saturday and includes competitors from TLC’s Pitmasters TV Show Season Two, “3 Eyz BBQ” who were deemed KCBS Team of the Year for 2012. Teams arrive Friday and cook all night for fame and fortune. Hog-It-Up and 3 Eyz BBQ will be holding open demos with tips for the public on Saturday afternoon which is a rarity at competitions.



Big Fat Daddy’s owner Wayne Schafer is the main sponsor and Event Coordinator who chose the location for a reason--it was the site of his very first fair almost 30 years ago. He says, “The festival will help four non-profits and stimulate the town’s economy.” Schafer plans to donate a portion of the gate to the local church youth group and Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. (Gate Pricing: Fri & Sun $5, Sat $8, Kids under 10 free.) The Winchester Exchange Club profits from all beer and wine sales. CancerCare’s donation will primarily come from food sales although there is a link on the festival page where patrons can donate directly to CancerCare. The KCBS contest is self-sufficient yet Schafer has pledged minimum $5300 cash prize purse. He says, “The contest draws judges and teams from all over the nation to Winchester—of which some will stay in local hotels and gas up at the pumps. My goal is keep people coming back.”



Sponsorships, vendor fees and remainder of food profits will help cover the extensive monetary expenses wrapped up in having the festival. Organizing the event has been a challenge for Schafer who resides in Maryland but works out of Pennsylvania. Town officials had to rethink the defunct $500 Itinerant vendor license which would have applied to his vendors. Success came in form of a “special event license” for $30. Schafer is committed to making this an annual event benefiting local charities if he obtains community support.



Sponsors of Hogging Up BBQ & Music Festival include C.F. Sauer Foods , Hatfield Quality Meats (Clemens Food Group), MIK Woodworking, Around the Panhandle Magazine, and Grand Rental Station. Texas Brush, Marriott Courtyard, and Fred’s Tasty Licks BBQ Supply donated prizes. The soundman and the bands cut their pricing to help the event. The festival is receiving help from Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, and many volunteers. Schafer said he was in shock when one of the bands had their management company donate back in the festival’s honor. “This is called community support.” Schafer credits Frederick County Fair Manager Richard Leight as being “instrumental in making this happen.” Sponsors are still needed.



About the Kansas City Barbeque Society



The KCBS is the largest non-profit group dedicated to the art and joy of hardwood smoking, and sanctions several hundred contests each year. KCBS is the most respected judging and sanctioning body in America because of its blind judging process that uses a weighted scoring index to ensure a level playing field for all competitors. More information at http://www.kcbs.us



About Big Fat Daddy’s

Big Fat Daddy’s has appeared in such publications as Rachael Ray Magazine, Steven Raichlen’s BBQ USA, The New York Times and Saveur Magazine. Schafer is lifetime member of the KCBS and a Pitmaster by trade.



For more information or media inquiries please contact:

Wayne Schafer, Big Fat Daddy’s

300 Shady Lane Manchester, PA 17345

Office: (717) 793-2124 Cell: (410) 908-9241 BigFatDaddys@verizon.net