Hogging Up BBQ & Music Festival Returns to Virginia

Manchester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Frederick County Fairgrounds again hosts the 2nd Annual Hogging Up BBQ & Music Festival June 27-29th 2014. The event features a Kansas City Barbeque Society cookoff and help three non-profits including the Winchester/Frederick/Clarke SPCA, Clear Brook Assembly of God’s Youth Mission and the Winchester Exchange Club. Big Fat Daddy’s Organizer Wayne Schafer promises this year’s festival will be bigger and better. Schafer says, “We’ve worked really hard on making changes that the public will like. Our BBQ event will be more interactive this year.”



Friday night promises a two stop barbecue tour. Schafer indicates, “The BBQ tour is where these Professional teams will be giving lectures giving away free tips and tricks that the home barbecue guru can use. This is really interesting as the public gets to interact and ask questions. They normally don’t do this kind of thing, and I’d like to thank the teams for supporting our cause.” Featured artist is country performing artist Michael Palmer.



Saturday’s most anticipated change is the People’s Choice Sample Tasting Tent, from 11am-2pm (or when samples run out.) Schafer says, “We worked hard with the health department and the teams to make this work. Teams will be cooking pork and numbered samples sold to the public who will judge and cast their numeric vote into the It Works Official Voting Booth”. The day’s events include performers Cosette Gobat, Burnt Orange Band and Rule-G in addition to a three stop barbecue tour including the return of TLC’s Pitmasters TV Show Season 2 Stars 3 Eyz BBQ . During the day dozens of professional BBQ teams will compete for fame, glory, some as far away as Ohio. Prizes will be given to the public throughout the day at the Vacation Village / Massanutten tent, and one lucky couple will win dinner with Professional Team Hog-It-Up BBQ on Saturday night.



Sunday’s events include a Backyard BBQ Contest for Adults (15 and up) and Kids (8-14) which Schafer says “It’s a great idea for family bonding time bring your meat and grill and come out!” Entry is $20 per adult team entry and $10 per child team, with adults present to light fire and oversee activities. Performing artists Brian Buchanan and Gary Smallwood will be taking the stage in addition to Evel Speed Motor Sick’l Shop of Inwood hosting a Bike & Car Show. Additionally, there is a Certified BBQ Judge class being taught by the KCBS on Sunday on the fairgrounds. All registration information can be found on the website.



All three days promise tasty food, merchandise vendors and a kids zone. Schafer says, “Most of the kids activities are run by the church and will be donation based. Home Depot will bring their free Kid’s Workshop out on Saturday.” Some cost based rides for kids include a mini train, and a fee for pictures inside the Blue Angels Phantom F4 cockpit (it was grounded last year) and an adult mechanical bull ride. Admission to the event is $5 on Friday (4pm-9pm), $8 on Saturday (10am-9:30pm) and only $1 Sunday (11am-5pm). Kids under 12 are always free. The SPCA encourages donates cans of cat food, dog food, and kitty litter at the gate as well. For the samples, tasting tickets may be purchased Friday or Saturday while supplies last at the gate. Hatfield, CF Sauer, Carlyle & Anderson, and Marriott Courtyard Winchester are some of the businesses helping the event survive in addition to being named a 2014 Good Sam Event destination. Schafer indicates they are no major money sponsors, and they are in need. Organizers are currently planning a Hogging Up West Virginia to be held in Great Cacapon, WV in October 2014.



About the Kansas City Barbeque Society

The KCBS is the largest non-profit group dedicated to the art and joy of hardwood smoking, and sanctions several hundred contests each year. KCBS is the most respected judging and sanctioning body in America because of its blind judging process that uses a weighted scoring index to ensure a level playing field for all competitors. More information at http://www.kcbs.us



About Big Fat Daddy’s

Big Fat Daddy’s has been featured in such publications as Rachael Ray Magazine, Steven Raichlen’s BBQ USA, The New York Times and Saveur Magazine. Schafer is a Pitmaster by trade, and a lifetime member of the KCBS.



For more information or media inquiries please contact:

Wayne Schafer, Big Fat Daddy’s

300 Shady Lane Manchester, PA 17345

Office: (717) 793-2124 Cell: (410) 908-9241 BigFatDaddys@verizon.net