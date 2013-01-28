Overload Protection Helps Avoid Workplace Mishaps

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- All of OZ Lifting Products’ line of Premium Hoists are built with Overload Protection in order to help material handlers avoid accidents and injuries.



The single largest cause of workplace mishaps is the mishandling of materials. Mistakes like overloading a hoist can lead to lost days, lost productivity, and lost pay, as well as pain, suffering, permanent injury, and even loss of life. This is why OZ Lifting developed an Overload Protection system that shuts the hoist down in the event of an unsafe load size, ensuring that neither negligent use nor inaccurate measurement will damage the hoist, drop the load, or incur any more unfortunate consequences.



OZ Lifting manufactures all of their material handling products with an eye toward safety and reliability, triple-testing all hoists with up to 150% of their capacity. All of their equipment has corrosion protection to guard against long-term decay, and they come with a standard 5-year warranty. OZ hoists also require 20-30% less effort to operate, making lifting heavy loads safer and easier. They come in Lever and Chain varieties, both standard and mechanical, and OZ offers beam clamp and trolleys as well.



