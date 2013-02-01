Holding Back the Smile on a Date Is Out; Confidence Is in at Smiledesignerdds.Com

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- The desire of whiter teeth for a brighter smile is very powerful; but unfortunately, not every person is blessed with pearly white teeth. However, with the advent of Cosmetic dentistry, it is today possible for every person to get whiter teeth. Cosmetic dentistry provides a myriad of teeth whitening alternatives done either in office by an orthodontist or at-home, but the most effective and safest method is dentist-supervised.



Tooth bleaching has become one of the most popular Cosmetic dental treatments. Tooth bleaching can safely and easily brighten the color of the teeth. The active ingredient in most of the whitening agents is carbamide peroxide; when water reacts with this white crystal, the release of hydrogen peroxide lightens the teeth. Dental whitening can generally enhance the whiteness of teeth. Final results can differ depending on the cause of the discolored teeth and lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking coffee and tea. Various reports have proven bleaching to be safe and efficient. The American Dental Association has awarded its seal of approval to some tooth bleaching products.



About Smile Designer

Smile Designer is an esteemed dental care center featuring pain-free dentistry with highly experienced dentists in Arlington VA who use latest technology. Dr. Saleh and her team pride themselves in creating a first-class dental experience for all patients. Dr. Saleh has trained with some of the world's leading dental pioneers and is qualified in the most advanced dental procedures. In addition, Dr. Saleh works with internationally renowned dental technicians to ensure that all work is of the highest quality.



To know more about Smile Designer, visit http://www.smiledesignerdds.com



Contact:

For queries related to this press release or Smile Designer, please contact:

SMILE DESIGNER

Email: info@smiledesignerdds.com

Phone: 703-351-7645

Postal: 1911 N Fort Myer Drive, Suite 101

Arlington, VA 22209