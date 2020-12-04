Holiday Cleaning Is Easier with Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- As the temperature starts to drop, homeowners across Pennsylvania are already preparing for the upcoming winter holiday season. However, during this stressful and unpredictable time, finding the necessary time to clean the home in preparation for guests can feel like an impossible feat. Minch's cleaning company in Bucks County is currently scheduling advance appointments for homeowners who need a little assistance managing their homes this holiday season.



Minch is well-known for its deep cleaning processes. Deep cleaning appointments ensure that every inch of each homeowner's property is clean and ready for any company that will arrive during the holidays. Minch's team is professionally trained, and they pride themselves on catching the dirt, grime, and bacteria that other cleaning companies miss. From emptying all trash cans to dusting fan blades and from cleaning dirt off crown molding to ensuring that kitchens are ready for cooking and entertaining, Minch's team can handle any home's cleaning needs.



Though it might seem like the end-of-year holiday season is still far away, house cleaning companies in Bucks County like Minch know that it's always easier to schedule cleaning appointments in advance. Homeowners who are interested in learning more about the team at Minch or their comprehensive deep cleaning services are encouraged to give the company a call. Their team can also be found online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/, where homeowners in the area can fill out a contact request form to connect with Minch's customer service team.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.